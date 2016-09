Hillary Clinton is reaching out to conservative Latinos in the hard-fought battleground state of Florida with a new Spanish-language advertisement starring the secretary of Commerce under President George W. Bush.

In the ad, Carlos Gutierrez, the former Cabinet official, talks about how he has been a Republican all his life but cannot bring himself to vote for Donald Trump. He says he is an “American first” and a Trump presidency would be dangerous for the country. The video includes a photo of Gutierrez with Bush.

The ad targets what will be a crucial demographic in a state that could once again decide the election. Unlike other Trump strongholds, Florida is a place the Republican cannot win without a coalition that includes a large share of minority voters. He has been scrambling to reach out to them, but the efforts have been hampered by the hard line Trump continues to take on immigration.

Clinton sees an opening to win over the conservative Latinos in the state who typically vote Republican. Gutierrez is just the latest of several prominent Republicans nationwide to endorse Clinton, as her campaign sharpens its pitch to GOP-leaning voters unsettled by Trump.

The campaign also released on Wednesday another Spanish-language ad, to run in Florida and Nevada, that mirrors some of the English-language ads it is already running. It features Trump disparaging immigrants in the U.S. illegally as criminals and rapists.