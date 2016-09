Donald Trump had his media blacklist, but Hillary Clinton has been no big fan of political reporters, either.

She has spent most of the campaign avoiding interactions with them, and her aversion is a favorite target of Republicans. Trump and others have been keeping a running clock of the number of days since Clinton last held a media availability. By Labor Day weekend, it had surpassed 270 days.

But lately, the strategy has hit a glitch. When Clinton began flying on the same plane as reporters last weekend, she started to engage. Twice already she has responded to the queries of the media scrum for extended periods.

Republicans, though, are refusing to pause their no-news-conference clocks. The predictable flurry of debate on media Twitter has ensued.