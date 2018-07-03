Wayne Gretzky, who was nicknamed “The Great One” for his exploits during his record-shattering hockey career, knows another great one when he sees one. And he expects LeBron James to be better than great for the Lakers.

“He’s pretty special. I don’t know if we’ve seen an athlete so unique as he is. He’s in a different world because he’s so special,” Gretzky said in a phone interview Monday.

It was suggested that the last otherworldly athlete to land in Los Angeles before James was Gretzky, who arrived here in a trade with Edmonton in August 1988 and changed the face of the NHL by popularizing hockey and planting the game’s roots in areas where it had never flourished before. Gretzky, ever modest, was having none of that. “I’m not in his league,” Gretzky said, “but it’s nice of you to say.”