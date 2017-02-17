16 college students evacuated after tree falls into apartment building near UCLA

More than a dozen college students were evacuated from an apartment building in Westwood on Friday afternoon after a 75-foot tree toppled onto the roof.

The incident occurred at 12:14 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kelton Avenue, said Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. No one was injured.

The large tree fell into the six-unit apartment building near UCLA and nearly hit a resident laying in bed, he said. The tree landed three inches from the resident.

Four units were deemed unsafe to live in, Scott said.

He said 16 college students were evacuated as a precaution.