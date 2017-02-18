Excessive rain and a possible sewer failure probably caused the Studio City sinkhole

A Studio City sinkhole that two cars fell into Friday night "was probably caused by a combination of excessive rain and a possible sewer failure," according to a statement from the Los Angeles Department of Public Works.

The bureaus of Sanitation, Engineering and Contract Administration removed the cars overnight and started stabilizing the sinkhole on Woodbridge Street at Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Crews are "working to shore up the sinkhole in order to remove debris, assess the situation, and determine next steps," according to the statement. The repairs may take several days.

The city advises drivers to avoid the area. The following roads are still closed:

Laurel Canyon Boulevard, between Moorpark Street and Valley Spring Lane

Woodbridge Street, east of Laurel Canyon

According to an account on the LAFD website , firefighters arrived at the sinkhole and found one car upside down in rushing water. The occupant, a 48-year-old woman, was standing on the car about 10 feet below street level.

Firefighters lowered a 20-foot ladder to her, allowing her to climb out, and took her to a hospital in fair condition. En route, she said that while she was driving, she felt the car pitch to the left, then it tumbled into the sinkhole. The airbags deployed, water started coming in and she tried to raise the windows. She was able to open the door and climb on top of the car, where she screamed for help.