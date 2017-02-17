Flooding shuts down 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley and 110 Freeway in South L.A.

Flooding shut down the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley and the 110 in South Los Angeles on Friday, forcing rush hour motorists to seek alternatives to the two transit arteries.

Water pooled more than 2½ feet deep on both sides of the 5 in Sun Valley. The flooding stopped traffic in both directions, just south of the 170 Freeway, said Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol.

“People were going through and getting stuck,” he said.

Television stations showed video of abandoned cars submerged to the top of their hoods in the middle of the freeway.

In the 8600 block of San Fernando Road, 10 vehicles were stuck in the water. More than a dozen firefighters had to rescue at least eight people trapped by the fast moving water, according to the city fire department.

Flooding also blocked traffic on the southbound 110 at Slauson Avenue and the northbound 110 at Vernon Avenue, Brandt said.