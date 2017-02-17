Storm will bring dangerous sea conditions and gale-force winds, forecasters say

A major storm moving into the Southland on Friday is expected to bring dangerous marine conditions and gale-force winds, forecasters said.

The winds are predicted to create "very steep seas" and waves over 10 feet, according to the morning forecast from the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Steep seas will last through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high likelihood of widespread, strong gale-force southeast winds on Friday, with a 40% chance that they will exceed storm-force, at over 48 knots. Channels and passages between islands will likely see even greater gusts.

Dangerous breaking waves and rip currents are expected near shorelines, and forecasters say there is a good chance of thunderstorms forming over coastal waters through early Saturday.

A high-surf advisory is in effect along the coasts in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties until 10 p.m. Saturday. Breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet are expected Friday, and waves of 10 to 14 feet are expected Saturday. Surf will be largest on west-facing beaches.

Large breaking waves, the weather service warned, can wash people off beaches or rocks, capsize small boats near the shore, cause beach erosion and create dangerous swimming conditions.