Knott's Berry Farm closes amid stormy weather

The Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Buena Park closed Friday because of a powerful winter storm moving through Southern California that was expected to bring torrential rain and flooding to the region.

People who bought entry tickets for Friday may contact the park regarding refunds, Knott's said in a statement.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, meanwhile, remained open, though officials told the Orange County Register they were monitoring the situation.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is open only on weekends in February.