The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Knott's Berry Farm closes amid stormy weather
|Hailey Branson-Potts
The Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Buena Park closed Friday because of a powerful winter storm moving through Southern California that was expected to bring torrential rain and flooding to the region.
People who bought entry tickets for Friday may contact the park regarding refunds, Knott's said in a statement.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, meanwhile, remained open, though officials told the Orange County Register they were monitoring the situation.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is open only on weekends in February.