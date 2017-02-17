Malibu-area beaches impacted by street closures; beach advisory issued

Several road closures were impacting Malibu-area beaches Friday afternoon as a massive rainstorm slammed into Southern California.

The entrance to Point Dume State Beach was closed, as was the Pacific Coast Highway underpass to Zuma Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division. The Zuma Beach exit to Westward Beach Road was closed, as was Escondido Access Way at Pacific Coast Highway, officials said.

The county Department of Beaches and Harbors was distributing free filled sandbags Friday afternoon, at a limit of 10 per person, at multiple locations , including Will Rogers State Beach (near the Temescal Canyon entrance), three locations near Venice Beach, Dockweiler Beach, Manhattan Beach and Torrance Beach.

Health officials issued a beach-use advisory for all L.A. County beaches. Coastal visitors were cautioned to be careful when swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

"Bacteria, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to enter ocean waters through these outlets," Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county's interim health officer, said in a statement .

Beach areas that were not near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers are exempt from the advisory, which will be in effect until at least 2 p.m. Monday.