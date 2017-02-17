The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
'Move to higher ground!' National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for parts of Santa Barbara County
|Veronica Rocha
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. for communities above the city of Santa Barbara.
The warning covers communities along the Gibraltar Reservoir, Old Man Mountain, the Santa Ynez River, Highway 154 near San Marcos Pass as well as areas scorched by the last year's Rey fire .
The weather service advised residents to "Move to high ground!"
"A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring," the weather service said in a statement. "If you are in the warned area, move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property."