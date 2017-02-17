National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Los Angeles County

A flood advisory has been issued for Los Angeles County until 6:15 p.m. today as heavy rain moves through the area.

The National Weather Service reported that up to a half-inch of rain per hour was falling across western portions of the county.

"With the rainfall expected to intensify this afternoon, rainfall rates will likely increase to one-half to one inch per hour," the weather service said.

Heavy rainfall can cause flooding on city streets and mud flows in areas recently scorched by wildfires. Rivers and streams will likely rise quickly, according to the weather service.

The weather service warned: "Stay away from washes, streams, culverts and rivers. Avoid driving through canyons as rock and debris flows are a good possibility."

A flash flood watch will remain in effect through Saturday.