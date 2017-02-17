The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City
|Michael Finnegan
Two cars dropped into a 20-foot sinkhole off Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City on Friday night, authorities said.
One person was trapped in one of the vehicles, then rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. it was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
Meanwhile, a fire truck was left teetering off the edge of a highway in the Cajon Pass on Friday night when another roadway collapsed. The truck, perched on the side of Highway 15, wound up falling off the highway a while later, but no one was injured, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.