Live storm updates: The latest on flooding, power outages and evacuations
The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years has brought torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds to the area.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City

Michael Finnegan

Two cars dropped into a 20-foot sinkhole off Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City on Friday night, authorities said.

One person was trapped in one of the vehicles, then rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. it was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

Meanwhile, a fire truck was left teetering off the edge of a highway in the Cajon Pass on Friday night when another roadway collapsed. The truck, perched on the side of Highway 15, wound up falling off the highway a while later, but no one was injured, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Latest updates

