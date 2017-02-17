Sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City

Two cars dropped into a 20-foot sinkhole off Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City on Friday night, authorities said.

One person was trapped in one of the vehicles, then rescued by firefighters and rushed to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. it was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.

Meanwhile, a fire truck was left teetering off the edge of a highway in the Cajon Pass on Friday night when another roadway collapsed. The truck, perched on the side of Highway 15, wound up falling off the highway a while later, but no one was injured, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.