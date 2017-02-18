Some Duarte residents stayed home despite evacuation orders

Mike Shane started hearing the mud flow down his street on Opal Canyon Road in Duarte on Friday night.

"It sounded like a rushing river," he said.

But he never considered leaving his home, despite the city's evacuation orders. He's lived in the area 17 years and has seen his share of mudslides, he said.

"There's no need to go," said Shane as he stood in front of his house Saturday morning and watched trucks scoop up the thin layer of mud that lined his sidewalk. "I want to be here with my house and dog."

Shane's neighbor Rochelle Carpio, standing next to him in white and pink pajamas, nodded in agreement.

Carpio and her husband, Yvan, said this storm wasn't as bad as previous ones but that in general they usually don't listen to evacuation orders.

The Carpio family dids, however, have an escape car packed with their 4-month-old baby's essentials and emergency food in case they had to leave immediately.

They said their property was undamaged.

About a block away, Cecilia Cruz was bent over her flowers, lifted the sandbags that had guarded them from Friday's rains. Her hands and shoes were covered in thick mud as she worked.

Cruz went outside at 7:30 a.m., and didn't find any damage to her house. Previous mudslides in recent weeks have been worse, said Cruz, who has lived in the area for eight years.

"The tractors do a good job and are able to remove the mud," she said, pointing to the layer that covered her driveway.

Evacuation orders have now been lifted in Duarte.