The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.
- A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
- Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
- High surf could cause coastal flooding.
- Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.
Video: Mudflow in the Sand fire burn area in Santa Clarita
|Robert St. John and Hailey Branson-Potts
This video — shot by Jeffrey Bova near a railroad crossing by Lost Canyon and Sand Canyon roads — shows major mudflow Friday afternoon near the Sand fire burn scar in Santa Clarita.
Bova, a Santa Clairta resident and truck driver in the movie industry, said the video shows a support wire for an electrical pole sticking out of the muddy waters.