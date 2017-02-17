CALIFORNIA
Live storm updates: Flash flood warnings, evacuations and flight cancellations
The strongest storm to hit Southern California in several years is expected to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and powerful winds Friday.

  • A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
  • Evacuations have been ordered in some burn areas.
  • High surf could cause coastal flooding.
  • Powerful winds could result in downed trees and power lines.

Video: Mudflow in the Sand fire burn area in Santa Clarita

Robert St. John and
Hailey Branson-Potts

This video — shot by Jeffrey Bova near a railroad crossing by Lost Canyon and Sand Canyon roads — shows major mudflow  Friday afternoon near the Sand fire burn scar in Santa Clarita.

Bova, a Santa Clairta resident and truck driver in the movie industry, said the video shows a support wire for an electrical pole sticking out of the muddy waters.

