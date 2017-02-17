Watch 'explosive' landslide the size of 3 football fields plummet down a San Bernardino County mountain

San Bernardino County firefighters captured the moment a massive landslide the length of three football fields crumbled down the mountain on Thursday.

The 1:05-minute video shows a large swath of snow, rock, soil and timber slide off a San Bernardino County mountainside. The debris then traveled into a valley below.

The landslide is 300 yards wide and extends 1,000 feet from top to bottom in the Slide Canyon area, fire department spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

Sherwin said the landslide is threatening four homes and a fire station in the unincorporated community of Forest Falls. It also could impact Valley Of The Falls Drive — a major road for residents living in the area.

The blockage could trap a couple hundred residents for several days, he said.

When firefighters first discovered the landslide about 10 a.m. Thursday, Sherwin said, it was "explosive," and chunks of debris were falling.

Although the landslide is now controlled, firefighters worry Friday’s storm could have an impact on the area.