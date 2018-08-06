Contractors claim Union Pacific is delaying bullet train project

Construction on the Madera to Fresno segment is years behind schedule, a result of the rail authority’s difficulties in acquiring land. The estimated cost of the segment was originally $1 billion, but it is now up to $1.5 billion — a 50% cost overrun, according to the rail authority’s July operations report. The entire project, which promises service between the Bay Area and Southern California in 2 hours and 40 minutes, is now 11 years behind its original schedule and its cost has grown from $33 billion to $77 billion.