Eileen Ruan stood bundled up behind a grill, cooking up Spanish omelettes.

Ruan and her group of 25 friends from Pasadena and neighboring cities arrived at noon on Sunday to stake out a spot, working in shifts to ensure they got a great view of the parade.

Each year they come prepared with lots of food and hot drinks, sharing with passers-by when they mistake the group for a coffee stand.

"Waiting for the parade, that's the fun part. It's when everyone gets together," said Phyllis Wang, one of Ruan's friends.

Wang, who in previous years sent pictures of the parade to friends in Northern China, said she was excited some of those friends were visiting this year and will be joining the group later to see it in person.

"When I send photos to my friends in China they say, 'Oh my God, the sky is so blue,'" Wang said. "This year they get to see it for themselves."