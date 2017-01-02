A perpetual motion float, a Marine Corps ensemble and the City of Downey's roller coaster-topped float kicked off this year's procession, themed "Echoes of Success." Times reporters and photographers are positioned along the 5.5-mile route to provide live coverage.
Key information
- Loyal parade watchers brave overnight temperatures in the 40s
- Forecasters are not expecting any real rain, but early morning drizzle could extend into the early part of the parade
- Police plan to use parked patrol cars and water-filled barricades at key crossings in response to recent terrorist attacks
Parade viewing with friends from near and far, and omelettes to boot
|Makeda Easter
Eileen Ruan stood bundled up behind a grill, cooking up Spanish omelettes.
Ruan and her group of 25 friends from Pasadena and neighboring cities arrived at noon on Sunday to stake out a spot, working in shifts to ensure they got a great view of the parade.
Each year they come prepared with lots of food and hot drinks, sharing with passers-by when they mistake the group for a coffee stand.
"Waiting for the parade, that's the fun part. It's when everyone gets together," said Phyllis Wang, one of Ruan's friends.
Wang, who in previous years sent pictures of the parade to friends in Northern China, said she was excited some of those friends were visiting this year and will be joining the group later to see it in person.
"When I send photos to my friends in China they say, 'Oh my God, the sky is so blue,'" Wang said. "This year they get to see it for themselves."
These Penn State fans are ready for the game
|Hailey Branson-Potts
At Colorado and De Lacey, four Penn State students cheered at the passing Rotary Foundation float, with a pink and purple dragon spewing steam out its nose.
The group sporting Penn State hoodies said they planned to attend the Rose Bowl game and tailgate.
They'd never been to the parade before and were excited to see the Penn State Blue Band marching.
"It's so much better than TV," said freshman Anna Herwig, 19. "I always watch it, but it's so much more colorful and exciting in person."
They figured they would have the more dedicated fan base at the game than USC's — they had to take a five-hour plane ride when USC fans were only a drive away, they pointed out, laughing.
"We're the best fan base," Emily Fisher, also a freshman, said.
Asked if Penn State was going to win the game, they said, in unison, "Of COURSE!"
'Imagine driving your car down the street with a blindfold': Behind the scenes on the Honda float
|Nina Agrawal
Leading the parade this year was a float by Honda, the presenting sponsor. Four behind-the-scenes operators were making the float tick.
Driver Roger Thomas sat about two-thirds of the way back, receiving directions via headset from an observer up front to navigate the hybrid Honda Accord motor. "Imagine driving your car down the street with a blindfold and your passenger telling you where to go," said Thomas of the navigating challenge. "With a billion people watching. At 2 1/2 miles an hour."
Thomas said operating the float is most stressful at the beginning. "Television is your audience — that's your client," he said. "And the rest of the parade is just fun."
This was Thomas' 38th year in the parade. He said he enjoys it because "it's doing something no one else does."
It's also a family tradition. Thomas' father, Gary Thomas, was president of the Tournament of Roses in 2003. His son, Brad, started helping him operate floats five years ago, at 16. This year, Brad was driving a float of his own.
Accompanying Thomas and the observer on the float were an animator, operating the float's moving parts, and a "bird man," who at two designated camera moments would release 50 white homing pigeons into the audience as part of the float's "Hope Blooms Forever" theme.
Luthor Nelson, the so-called bird man and pigeons' owner, said he expected the pigeons to make their way back to his home in Hacienda Heights in about 25 minutes.
...and we're off! The 128th Rose Parade has begun
The parade will travel along a 5 1/2-mile route and is expected to last about two hours.
Skid row float will be a reminder of the less fortunate amid the festivities
|Harriet Ryan
In 1891, a horse-drawn “gospel wagon” rolled onto the dirt streets of downtown Los Angeles offering “food, clothing and salvation” to saloon denizens.
This year, skid row’s Union Rescue Mission will make its first appearance in the Rose Parade. A group from the shelter will ride the route in a replica of the gospel wagon to highlight its 125th anniversary and serve as a reminder that poverty and addiction still accompany L.A.’s enviable climate and flora.
“We’re just hoping to raise awareness about people experiencing homelessness,” said the Rev. Andrew Bales, the mission’s chief executive.
California is in the middle of a housing crisis, and L.A. leads the nation in chronically homeless people, with nearly 13,000.
“We have stepped up as never before,” Bales said.
All hail the (Rose) princess
|Makeda Easter
As day began to break, an oversized picture of a young woman stood out among the crowds gathered along the parade route.
"That's our cousin, and she's one of the princesses," Philip Cameron said, lying on his back on the sidewalk.
He came all the way from Minnesota to support his cousin, Audrey Cameron, a Rose princess.
For 99 years, the Rose Parade has been part of the Tournament of Roses, electing a Rose queen. There is also the Rose court, making up a group of seven young women between ages 17 and 21 from the Pasadena area.
Audrey's younger brother Liam, 15, sat in a folding chair, waiting out the hours before his sister would ride by in a special float.
"She's very well-rounded," he said, referring to why she may have been chosen for the honor. "She does sports and community service. Otherwise, there's a bit of luck."
'If we stop, then they win'
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Victoria Villegas and her husband, David, parents of seven children spread throughout California, chose to visit their daughter in Pasadena this year for one reason: to attend, for the first time, the parade they grew up watching on television.
"I feel like I've been here," said Villegas, 54, who traveled down from Bradley, a tiny town in Central California. "New Year's Day, that's all you watched."
Wrapped in sleeping bags and blankets, with their feet propped up on a cart storing their belongings, the couple said they'd considered bringing a portable heater but worried about security.
"We said if they see us with that propane tank, they'll probably throw us out," Villegas said with a laugh.
The couple noticed a strong police presence at the event that increased into the early morning hours, with several officers and deputies on foot chatting with parade-goers.
"I like how interactive they've been, they've been so friendly," Villegas said.
The couple said terrorist attacks at public events, like the Boston Marathon bombing, did not discourage them from attending the event on their bucket list, but they are more vigilant now about their surroundings than they were in the past.
"Nothing's stopped us," Villegas said. "We're still in that mentality of, 'If we stop, then they win.'"
Long way from Alabama
|Melissa Etehad
For Tina Robertson, attending the Rose Parade had always been a dream.
The Birmingham, Ala., resident recalled watching the parade on TV as a kid, and said it was her mother's dream to one day come in person. She teared up and said that her coming to the parade was as much about seeing the flowers and floats as it was about honoring her mother's life.
Robertson, in her 40s, arrived in California on Sunday afternoon with her son, Dakota Robertson, 24, and his girlfriend after an eight-hour road trip from Phoenix, where her son works as an engineer.
"It is very special to be able to do this," she said. "I know my mom is watching over us."
Whipping up breakfast along the parade route, security isn't far from his mind
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Clemente Palacios, 36, branch manager of a bank in Pasadena, stood on the sidewalk with his grill, whipping up a big pan of chorizo and eggs for 52 bank employees who eagerly awaited breakfast on rows of lawn chairs in front of him.
The smell of chorizo wafted over the crowd. It was a new grill, a Christmas gift from his parents.
"Best manager ever," said a sheriff's deputy standing near the bank. He said he wanted to hang around the area and get some of Clemente's eggs.
Nearby, at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Madison Avenue, near a set of grandstands, were orange-and-white barriers -- thick, heavy and filled with water. Asked if security was a concern, Clemente nodded toward them and, after a pause, said, "Yes."
"Those are new," he said, pointing to the barriers just before 6 a.m..
He never considered not coming, though.
"It's more sad than nerve-wracking because of the world we live in," he said. "The terrorists' new trick is driving trucks into crowds. But if we give into that, we lose. Unfortunately, something always happens in the world. What are we going to do? Stay in and stay under our blankets?"
Instead, he said laughing, they come out here and huddle under blankets.
'Trying to pass on something good': veteran parade-goers take newcomers under their wing
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Felly Cervantes, 53, attended her first Rose Parade in 1990, just months after immigrating to California from Mexico.
She's come every year since. Her annual tradition has grown to include more than 40 people -- friends she's made over the years, children born along the way.
This year, she also took under her wing five strangers, first-time parade-goers she met in the wee hours and invited to keep warm around her portable fireplace.
"She's sharing it with us," said Norwalk resident Marilue Galindo, 41, whose in-laws found common ground with Cervantes, also having immigrated from Mexico.
Shortly after 5 a.m., a vendor selling chicken and cheese tamales wheeled her cart up to the group.
Galindo ordered two, one for herself and a second for her brother-in-law.
Cervantes, wearing a Santa hat with a blanket draped over her, passed. Her crew will soon bring chicken sandwiches and coffee.
"You gotta take care of your people, right?" said Duarte resident Jeremiah Archila, 49, who invited Cervantes and her husband to their first parade.
"I used to come with my little girls, now they bring boyfriends," Archila said. "Pretty soon they're going to bring their own kids -- trying to pass on something good."
The tow-truck wakeup call and other traditions along the parade route
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Maria Pacheco, 37, and husband Jose Villagrana, 41, grew up in Pasadena and always wanted to camp out along the parade route as kids, but never got to.
Now, they make it a tradition with their three children, two boys ages 16 and 12, and an 8-year-old girl. This year, they staked out their spot near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard. and Oak Knoll Avenue since 6 a.m. Sunday.
"We try and say, 'No, we're not going to do it this year,' but they don't take no for an answer," Maria said, laughing.
They said knew about the added security this year, but they didn't think twice about coming. They also watched the weather and said they lucked out -- they only got sprinkled on a little bit Sunday night.
At 5:39 a.m., more than a dozen tow trucks, headlights on, paraded down Colorado, horns blaring. A man in one of them yelled, "Good morning!"
"The wakeup call!" Jose said. "They do it every year." He then pumped his arm at one of the trucks, grinning and trying to get it to honk.