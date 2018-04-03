Advertisement
YouTube shooting live updates: Shooter took her own life after wounding 4, authorities say
A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding four people before taking her own life, authorities said.

What you need to know:

  • At least four people were reportedly struck by gunfire, according to the San Bruno Police Chief

  • At least four patients from the shooting were expected to be admitted at the Standford Medical Center

  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center has received several patients and is expecting more

  • So far authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence — although the investigation has just begun

