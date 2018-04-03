YouTube shooting live updates: Shooter took her own life after wounding 4, authorities say

A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding four people before taking her own life, authorities said.
What you need to know:
At least four people were reportedly struck by gunfire, according to the San Bruno Police Chief
At least four patients from the shooting were expected to be admitted at the Standford Medical Center
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center has received several patients and is expecting more
So far authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence — although the investigation has just begun
Numerous 911 calls sent police to the YouTube headquarters.
San Bruno police arrived at 12:48 p.m. and immediately began searching. Officers encountered "numerous employees fleeing from the building."
They came across one victim with an apparent gunshot wound toward the front of the business.
An employee at a fast-food restaurant near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno told a reporter at Fox News that he rendered first aid to a woman who came into the restaurant bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.
"I was trying to find tools to help her and I found a bungee cord and I tied that around her leg to stop the blood flow,” the man said. “She was scared."
The injured woman was calm but scared, according to the man, an employee at a Carl’s Jr. who was not identified.
People injured in the YouTube headquarters shooting are being taken to hospitals.
It’s unclear how many were hurt in the shooting or the severity of their injuries.
A law enforcement source said at least two people were shot, perhaps more. The source said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.
An active shooting at Google’s YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., sparked panic and a massive police response Tuesday.
Several YouTube employees sent tweets Tuesday afternoon, saying employees were racing out of the company's Cherry Avenue offices shortly after 1 p.m.
Google officials said they were coordinating with authorities and will provide official information when it becomes available.
Several YouTube employees have been sending tweets as events unfold, saying employees were racing out of the company's Cherry Avenue offices shortly after 1 p.m.
About two dozen customers barricaded themselves inside of Nueve restaurant when authorities told them to "stay far away from YouTube," around 1 p.m., bartender Carlos Gutierrez said.
"Is this really happening?" Gutierrez said he wondered about the reports of an active shooter at the company headquarters in San Bruno. "Or is it a false alarm?"
On the TV, a woman with blood on her was later interviewed, he said, confirming to him that this was the real thing.
Michelle Tam, a hostess of Hashes & Brews, a restaurant about a block away from the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, said around 12:45 p.m. that the streets in the immediate area were filled with police cars and fire trucks.
"We see lots of cops and firefighters," Tam said. "We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment."
She said three YouTube employees came in and were visibly shaken.