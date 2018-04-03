Lucacio Simoes, 40, an Uber driver from San Bruno, learned of the shooting when a friend texted him about it while he was having lunch at the nearby Tanforan shopping center. Simoes said he drove his Ford Explorer toward YouTube headquarters to see if he could help.
"There were people running down the street," he said.
Simoes said he turned off the Uber app and started to pick people up who looked like they were fleeing.
Snapchat users outside of YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., posted video of people evacuating from the building, as well as a police presence in a parking lot across the street.
The videos were featured on Snapchat’s live map.
President Trump weighed in on the shooting at YouTube headquarters:
Numerous 911 calls sent police to the YouTube headquarters.
San Bruno police arrived at 12:48 p.m. and immediately began searching. Officers encountered "numerous employees fleeing from the building."
They came across one victim with an apparent gunshot wound toward the front of the business.
An employee at a fast-food restaurant near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno told a reporter at Fox News that he rendered first aid to a woman who came into the restaurant bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.
"I was trying to find tools to help her and I found a bungee cord and I tied that around her leg to stop the blood flow,” the man said. “She was scared."
The injured woman was calm but scared, according to the man, an employee at a Carl’s Jr. who was not identified.
People injured in the YouTube headquarters shooting are being taken to hospitals.
It’s unclear how many were hurt in the shooting or the severity of their injuries.
A law enforcement source said at least two people were shot, perhaps more. The source said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.
An active shooting at Google’s YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., sparked panic and a massive police response Tuesday.
Several YouTube employees sent tweets Tuesday afternoon, saying employees were racing out of the company's Cherry Avenue offices shortly after 1 p.m.
Google officials said they were coordinating with authorities and will provide official information when it becomes available.