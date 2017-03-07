Officials continue to release results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . With more than 60% of precincts reporting, results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is down big.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 64% of the vote, but needs about 67% to win approval.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead and has declared victory in his reelection campaign.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
Councilman Gil Cedillo on early returns: 'I like where we’re at'
|Seema Mehta
Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo said he was feeling optimistic he would score an outright victory and avoid a runoff by winning more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday.
“I like where we’re at,” he said in an interview with the Times at his election-night party at the Ebell Club in Highland Park.
With 28% of the vote counted, Cedillo had 53% of the vote, while his closest rival – bike activist Joe Bray-Ali -- had 33%. But if Bray-Ali and two lesser known challengers can push Cedillo below 50%, the top two vote-getters would face off in a May runoff election.
Cedillo, who served in the legislature for 14 years before being elected to the council in 2013, pointed to his long history representing his district as the reason he would be victorious.
“We have experience and the public knows us. We didn’t just move into the district,” Cedillo said in a barely veiled criticism of Bray-Ali. “Our politics have been consistent for decades and that’s why we have a following.”