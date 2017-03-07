L.A. voter turnout at 11.45%

Voter turnout for Los Angeles' elections was pushing up slightly this evening and stood at 11.45%.

How does this compare?

Turnout in L.A. peaked at 76% in a 1969 runoff, when Tom Bradley was running to become the city’s first black mayor. He lost, but unseated Mayor Sam Yorty four years later in a rematch.

Turnout spiked again when Richard Riordan was elected mayor in a 1993 runoff, reaching 45% in the aftermath of riots sparked by the acquittal of white police officers for the beating of Rodney King, an African American.

The record low of 18% in 2009 came when Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa won reelection after a somnolent race against largely unknown challengers.

Four years ago, even after a hard-fought and well-publicized race between Garcetti and several well-known rivals, just 21% of registered voters cast ballots in the primary for mayor.