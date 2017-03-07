LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles voters are grappling with some of the biggest issues facing the region today. In what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election, Angelenos will consider:

  • Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height.
  • Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services.
  • Whether to re-elect Eric Garcetti as Mayor and how to fill eight City Council seats.
  • Who to install on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board .
  • A host of other ballot measures, who to elect as city attorney and city controller and who should fill seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.

L.A. voter turnout at 11.45%

Voter turnout for Los Angeles' elections was pushing up slightly this evening and stood at 11.45%.

How does this compare?

Turnout in L.A. peaked at 76% in a 1969 runoff, when Tom Bradley was running to become the city’s first black mayor. He lost, but unseated Mayor Sam Yorty four years later in a rematch.

Turnout spiked again when Richard Riordan was elected mayor in a 1993 runoff, reaching 45% in the aftermath of riots sparked by the acquittal of white police officers for the beating of Rodney King, an African American.

The record low of 18% in 2009 came when Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa won reelection after a somnolent race against largely unknown challengers.

Four years ago, even after a hard-fought and well-publicized race between Garcetti and several well-known rivals, just 21% of registered voters cast ballots in the primary for mayor.

