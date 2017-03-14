Officials continue to release results from the March 7 L.A. County election. With most of the votes counted, results show:
- Measure S -- a slow-growth measure that would have imposed a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height -- was defeated.
- Measure H, a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, is slightly over the 67% it needs to win approval.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has been reelected.
- Most incumbents were reelected to the City Council, and two Los Angeles Unified School District Board races are going to a runoff.
Race tightens in L.A. City Council District 1 with vote count ongoing
Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo's main challenger, bike activist Joe Bray-Ali, was at 38.1% in the county registrar-recorder's most recent update on Tuesday. Some uncounted ballots remain.