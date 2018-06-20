Janet Napolitano, former Homeland Security chief, explains why she said no to family separation

What the United States should be doing is working with the countries that are the homes of many of these migrants to deal with the push circumstances … and to really focus on what is [causing] this kind of immigration, not on these policies that are unduly harsh and really put the United States in a bad light, not only to Americans of both parties but to the rest of the world. Focusing on the leadership of these countries where illegal immigration begins, on building up their own law enforcement and civil institutions … so they can crack down on gangs and gang violence … in the end will be the most effective way to control the migration from those countries because so many are coming to flee the dangerous circumstances.