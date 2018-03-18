UCLA student wins sexual misconduct claim against professor

She said she first formally reported Piterberg's behavior in 2013 to support another graduate student, Nefertiti Takla, who had filed her own sexual misconduct complaint against the professor that year. It wasn't only UCLA officials who shrugged off what she had to say, she said. Ever since the trouble with Piterberg had begun years earlier, Glasgow said, colleagues had told her that she would ruin her academic career if she pursued charges against the prominent specialist in Middle East studies.