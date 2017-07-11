Firefighters battle half-acre vegetation fire in Elysian Park

Firefighters on Tuesday night knocked down a slow-moving vegetation fire in Elysian Park, officials said.

Around 8 p.m., air and ground crews responded to the park, where flames burned three separate but nearby areas of grass, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In less than an hour, 65 firefighters extinguished the blaze, which grew from a half-acre to roughly two acres. Los Angeles park rangers provided water tender assistance.

Officials did not order evacuations and no structures were threatened. No one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

