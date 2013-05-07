Political columnist George Skelton has covered government and politics for more than 50 years and for The Times since 1974. He has been a Times political writer and editor in Los Angeles, Sacramento bureau chief and White House correspondent. He has written a column on California politics, “Capitol Journal,” since 1993. Skelton is a Santa Barbara native, grew up in Ojai and received a journalism degree at San Jose State.
Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes is old school. Really old school. But he may represent the future for the California GOP if it can survive and rebuild. One thing the Yucca Valley legislator definitely is not is a Donald Trump Republican. Mayes, 39, is civil and respectful. He doesn’t call...
When enemies are in face-to-face combat, they’re often blind to an obvious path to potential compromise. That’s certainly true of water warriors, who have been battling over California’s most valuable and limited resource since statehood. Fights don’t get any more ferocious than over water in this...
California’s roads keep getting worse and the governor and legislative leaders keep promising to fix them. And promising. The pavement and the politicians have one thing in common. All keep failing. They’ll do it next year, they swear, again and again. “The administration, Assembly and Senate are...
Success in life often results from being lucky and having the ability to capitalize. When a door opens unexpectedly, you need to walk in quickly and impress. The latest prime example of luck and competence is Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles), named by Gov. Jerry Brown last week to replace Sen.-elect...
Think a Donald Trump presidency is scary? It’s Christmas pie compared with what confronted Americans 75 years ago. Shock, anger and panic gripped the nation, especially the West Coast, when 353 Japanese airplanes attacked the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor, propelling America into a world war that...
The California Democratic and Republican parties both can be thankful this holiday. Democrats rule the roost in Sacramento. And Republicans can’t fall much lower. Democrats are in a prime position to soon start slipping off their perch. And the state GOP, with some uncommonly astute moves, could...
America has a lot more pressing concerns than whether a mediocre quarterback for a lousy football team stands or kneels during the national anthem. Standing during the pregame ritual, as practically all of us do, shows respect for the flag and expresses pride and gratitude in being an American....