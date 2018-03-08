The bike man: At the Santa Ana homeless camp, Donahue Farrow took care of the bikes — and his neighbors

In the sprawling homeless encampment that formed along the Santa Ana River, everyone knew Donahue Farrow as “the bike man.”

Before the encampment was cleared last month, Farrow had one of the largest tents along the river trail, which he filled with bicycles, bike parts, batteries, food, chargers and just about anything else his neighbors might need.

Farrow, 46, says having a bike gives homeless people some independence and freedom.

He fixes bikes and gives them away. When people steal a bike, it’s because they have somewhere to go, Farrow said. For that reason, he added, “I did not and will not lock any of my bikes.”

Donahue Farrow, known as the bike man of the Santa Ana Riverbed stands in front of the Santa Ana trail, where many Orange County residents bike through. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

Farrow said he moved to the river trail about eight months ago, and has lived in Orange County for about two years. He said he has been homeless most of his life, and has battled addiction.

He became interested in bike repair after helping a friend fix a broken wheel. He finds comfort in helping his community, he said.

“It’s almost expected of me," Farrow said. "If someone has a problem with their bike, I’ll fix it."

A bible is held in Donahue Farrows hands as he separates his items for the evictions of the Santa Ana Riverbed. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

The Santa Ana Riverbed has over hundreds of homeless people living by the Angel Stadium reaching to the Freeway five. Donahue Farrow asks neighbors for materials he does not have. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

On Feb. 24, the river trail was being cleared, and it was time for Farrow to leave the place he called home. He packed his tools, clothes and brought his bike.

Farrow was moved to a motel, like hundreds of others who had to leave the Santa Ana River.

When he arrived at the motel, where he will live for 30 days, Farrow recognized some of his fellow residents from the river trail.

Donahue Farrow, left, lights a cigarette for his emotional next door neighbor known as Blue during their wait for vouchers of motels. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

Even at the motel, he has continued his repair work. People have found him through word of mouth, looking for some help keeping their bikes functioning. Farrow is happy to help.

“All in all, I fix bikes to help people,” he said.

Donahue Farrow, finishes packing up as his friend rides up to wish him the best of luck. "It's time to go," he says. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

Heading towards the motel, Donahue Farrow looks towards the window to view the place he called home for the past eight months. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

Donahue Farrow lays on his motel bed. He says since sleeping on a bed, he has gotten back issues and wonders if the pain will ever get better. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

The bike man, Donahue Farrow works on a bike in his motel room's balcony. "It's almost expected of me if someone has a problem with their bike, I'll fix it," he said. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times