Mexico earthquake crumbles concrete buildings, sending deadly warning to California

Seismic safety experts have long warned that brittle concrete frame buildings pose a particularly deadly risk during a major earthquake. But a horrifying video taken during this week’s earthquake may do more to highlight the risk than years of reports and studies.

Sirens blare, utility poles sway. Then in the background, a wobbly building is seen. Concrete starts falling out of a ground-floor column.

Then the columns flex and the upper floors come crashing down, sinking into a cloud of dust.

“¡Dios mío! ¡Dios mío!” a woman can be heard saying. “My God! My God!”

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake dramatically offered proof of the dangers of these buildings. The crumbled private Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, a three-story building that left at least 25 dead — including 21 students believed to be 7 or 8 years old — and the site of a frantic rescue effort that captured worldwide attention, was made of concrete, as were many other structures that fell to the ground.

https://twitter.com/Reforma/status/910228366795640833

With a stout, muscular appearance, concrete buildings appear to be solid. But without a robust level of steel reinforcement, their brittle columns can start peeling off chunks of concrete and then explode when exposed to violent side-to-side shaking.

Collapses of concrete buildings have been documented worldwide for decades. It was first well documented in Los Angeles nearly half a century ago.

Dozens died when concrete structures in Los Angeles tumbled in the 1971 magnitude 6.1 Sylmar earthquake; including several who perished on a newly built hospital campus. Other concrete buildings collapsed during the 1994 Northridge 6.7 quake. Two concrete office towers collapsed during the 6.3 temblor in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2011, killing 133 people — making up more than 70% of the final death toll.

Officials quickly updated building requirements after the 1971 earthquake to add more steel reinforcement to new concrete buildings. But there was no systematic effort by many governments around the world to address the defect in existing concrete buildings.

Mexico quake shows what seismic experts have long warned

Concrete buildings dot the California landscape, a popular form of construction during the postwar boom years.

But cities are just now beginning to grapple with how to make these buildings safer.

In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed through a landmark law mandating retrofits of brittle concrete buildings, hoping to avoid a catastrophe when the next earthquake comes. The city estimates there are about 1,500 concrete buildings in Los Angeles alone.

The new law requires that once owners are given an order to evaluate their building, they will have 25 years to retrofit it if a study determines their building is indeed vulnerable. City officials are in the process of identifying possible concrete buildings that would be subject to the law.

A couple of other cities have done the same. Santa Monica earlier this year published a list of vulnerable buildings — concrete, steel and wood-frame apartments — and passed a new law requiring them to be evaluated and retrofitted if found to be vulnerable. West Hollywood has also passed its own retrofit laws for the same classes of buildings.

Seismic safety experts say the catastrophic images from Mexico this week will raise awareness of the dangers.

The collapsed school is a case in point. California-based structural engineers who looked at a Los Angeles Times photo of the school’s remains said the collapse is consistent with the failure of a brittle concrete building.

Structural engineer David Cocke, vice president of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, a global research group based in Oakland, pointed out how a concrete column at the school can be seen broken in half — a clean break. He said there should have been more steel reinforcement in the concrete that would have allowed the column to bend when shaken, and not break, like a piece of chalk.

“When they break in half like that, then you’ve lost it all,” said Cocke, president of Gardena-based Structural Focus and spokesman for the Structural Engineers Assn. of Southern California.

“It looked like the columns popped out of the building … there’s no adequate reinforcement,” said Kit Miyamoto, a member of the California Seismic Safety Commission and CEO of the global structural engineering company Miyamoto International. “It’s exactly the problem of nonductile [brittle] concrete.”

Miyamoto said the video showing the concrete building collapsing has “such a tremendous impact. Most people think that they are helpless, it’s too expensive to fix. That’s a myth. This video can defeat that myth. Evidence exists, people are dying and we know exactly what to do."

“Actually being able to physically see the process — I think it’s incredibly effective. It explains what a lot of the issues are,” added seismologist Lucy Jones. “Concrete buildings seem sturdy … and being able to see directly why that’s not true has got to start.”

To be sure, some buildings in developing nations like Mexico are not as well-engineered as some buildings in California, said Cocke, the structural engineer. But, “these buildings are not that dissimilar to some of our worst buildings. We’re going to have failures on some of our older, nonductile concrete buildings that can be catastrophic — when we have intense shaking.”

The video, Cocke said, also shows the threat of buildings with flimsy first stories, where relatively skinny columns hold up heavier upper floors. The so-called “soft-story” flaw is found in many California apartments, where the ground floor is built to house carports, garages or storefronts; flimsy supports can snap and collapse in shaking.

Other cities are looking at the issue. Jones is now working with the Southern California Assn. of Governments to help cities come up with seismic retrofit legislation to propose to their elected leaders. Jones said Long Beach is looking to hire a consultant to create an inventory of seismically vulnerable buildings. And Ventura has directed its city staff to work with Jones and SCAG to develop an approach for unretrofitted brick buildings and wood apartment buildings with flimsy first stories.

Older concrete buildings in Los Angeles (Los Angeles Times)

The grim toll of concrete buildings

The defect gained considerable attention after the 1971 Sylmar earthquake caused the collapse of the newly constructed Olive View Medical Center.

Several other concrete structures came tumbling down in that earthquake, in which 52 people were killed just from concrete structure failure alone.

Brittle concrete buildings also collapsed in the 1994 Northridge earthquake, including a Bullock’s department store and Kaiser Permanente medical office.

Other efforts to strengthen vulnerable buildings showed signs of success.

Los Angeles’ 1981 law requiring retrofitting of 8,000 brick buildings saved lives: Although 60 people died in the Northridge quake, none of them were in brick structures.

L.A. and a handful of other cities in California are now also requiring retrofits for apartment buildings with weak first stories.

But retrofitting concrete buildings is considered more costly. The fixes could cost $1 million or more. Occupants may have to move out during the renovation at an additional cost.

Yet a seismic retrofit would not only save lives, it’s a bargain compared with the cost of replacing a collapsed building, Miyamoto said, which will be unusable and unable to generate rental income for owners. “There is no excuse to not do it,” Miyamoto said. “It’s spending 5% to 10% of the replacement cost to address the seismic strengthening.”

Two concrete buildings at the San Fernando Veterans Administration Hospital crumbled in the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, killing 49 people. (Bruce Cox / Los Angeles Times)

The Pyne Gould Corp. building collapsed when the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Christchurch, New Zealand. It was built in the 1960s, before the adoption of modern seismic standards for concrete buildings. (Hannah Johnston / Getty Images)

Sober lessons from Mexico

The experience in this week’s Mexico earthquake also illustrates another fact: Just because your home or workplace survived a previous earthquake doesn’t mean it will endure the next one.

A common sentiment in Los Angeles, as in Mexico City, was that buildings that survived past earthquakes were invulnerable to shaking. That’s wrong.

Despite several devastating quakes — in 1933 in Long Beach, 1971 in Sylmar and 1994 in Northridge — many vulnerable buildings constructed during Southern California’s rapid expansion in the 20th century simply have not had to face the intense shaking that scientists know can happen during an earthquake.

The last magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Southern California hit in 1857, long before the modern era of Los Angeles.

“I hear quite often, ‘Hey, we went through the 1994 Northridge earthquake. We’re OK.’ Well, that’s a false sense of security,” Miyamoto said. “This earthquake proved it. Doing well in one earthquake doesn’t mean you’ll do well in the next.”

At its closest point, the San Andreas fault is just 30 miles away from downtown L.A. That closeness means the tallest skyscrapers in the nation’s second-largest city could be quite vulnerable during a megaquake.

A U.S. Geological Survey simulation co-authored by Jones and published in 2008 said it was plausible that five steel high-rise buildings throughout Southern California — whether in downtown L.A., Orange County or San Bernardino — could come tumbling down should a magnitude 7.8 earthquake strike the San Andreas.

After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, a flaw was discovered in a common type of steel building that showed how the frame can fracture in an earthquake; Los Angeles and most other cities in California have not passed laws requiring retrofits to repair this design flaw.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen to those really tall buildings. We’ve never put them through a really big earthquake,” Jones said.

Downtown L.A.’s shortest buildings also haven’t been tested with extreme shaking, Jones said. At no point in modern history has downtown Los Angeles endured the kind of intense shaking that the San Fernando Valley did during the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

“Your Northridge-type earthquake is about as bad as it gets for small buildings like a single-family house or a small apartment complex,” Jones said. But while places like Northridge and Chatsworth have endured what is close to the worst-case shaking, places a bit farther away — like Pasadena, Hollywood and downtown L.A. — have not.

“Even Santa Monica” has not, she said, despite the intensity of damage in that coastal city during the ’94 quake, Jones said. “The reason there was so much damage there was because of how old the buildings are.”

Different earthquakes will test different buildings.

In the Los Angeles area, a sharp magnitude 7 earthquake on an urban fault that runs through the metropolitan region — such as the Newport-Inglewood, Whittier or Sierra Madre faults — will test short buildings like no other earthquake in the modern era, Jones said.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 8 on the San Andreas fault likely will spare the worst from striking single-family homes in places farther away from the fault, including the L.A. Basin. But the same megaquake could result in “collapses of high-rises at relatively large distances from the fault,” Jones said.

Miyamoto said L.A. is on the right track in retrofit policy, but should consider accelerating the deadline for retrofit requirement.

“We should go faster,” he said. “The earthquake will not wait for us.”

Cyclists roll past the remains of a collapsed Kaiser Permanente clinic and office building in Granada Hills following the Northridge earthquake. (Jonathan Alcorn / For The Times)

ron.lin@latimes.com

Twitter: @ronlin