Eli Broad, top L.A. philanthropist and power-broker, is stepping back from his foundation work

Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist who has been a powerful force in Los Angeles arts, education and politics, is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his foundation.

Broad, 84, announced Thursday that he is retiring immediately, said Swati Pandey, spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation.

“I think he just wants to spend less time in the office,” Pandey said. “He works more than a lot of people half his age.”

His retirement was first reported by The New York Times. Broad will remain a foundation trustee and is still on the board of the downtown art museum that bears his name.

The Broads have put more than $4.1 billion into an array of charitable activities, focusing the money on scientific research, education programs, the arts and other initiatives.

Eli Broad, the founder of KB Home and SunAmerica, backed an effort to significantly increase the number of charter schools in Los Angeles and has been a formidable spender in school board elections. His foundation has invested tens of millions of dollars into centers for stem cell research at UCLA, UC San Francisco and the University of Southern California.

The foundation has also reshaped sections of downtown Los Angeles: In the mid-1990s, Broad worked with former Mayor Richard Riordan to raise funds for the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall, providing $15 million from the foundation. The foundation generated another $2 million for the Thom Mayne designed Caltrans District 7 headquarters, located in the Civic Center.

Two years ago, Eli and Edythe Broad opened the Broad museum, which is filled with pieces from the couple’s contemporary art collection, on Grand Avenue.

Broad also has played a pivotal role in the years-long effort to bring a $1-billion Frank Gehry-designed residential and hotel complex to a site across the street from Walt Disney Concert Hall, which stands next to the Broad museum.

Pandey said Broad had been slowly reducing his hours at the foundation office. Last year, longtime foundation employee Gerun Riley was named as its president. At the time of her selection, Broad said in a statement that he and his wife were “mindful that we will not live forever, despite our best efforts.”