Redding TV station reports devastating fire, then evacuates live on air as flames approach

As the Carr fire moved into Redding Thursday night and began burning homes, the live news feed from KRCR-TV was a lifeline of information.
But after 10:30 p.m., the station went off the air, saying personnel had to evacuate the studio and building because of the fire danger.
“Right now we are being evacuated,” said anchor Allison Woods during the broadcast. “We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”
Anchor Tamara Damante then ended the broadcast with this urging: “Please evacuate everyone and stay safe.”
The station was still providing regular news updates on its website.
The station has also continued to provide live coverage on its Facebook page, with reporters in the field filing reports. The coverage was being anchor by KRCR’s sister station in Eureka.
A post on the station’s Facebook page read: “BREAKING: KRCR News Channel 7 has been evacuated. We will work to keep our Facebook page and website updated once we are all out safely.”
The fire destroyed at least 15 structures in Shasta County, but that number is expected to rise as the blaze moved toward subdivisions and other populated areas.
Officials were urging residents to flee the path of the fire, where hundreds of homes were under threat.