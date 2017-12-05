New wildfire forces closure of Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita

More than 200 firefighters were battling yet another fast-moving wildfire Tuesday, this one in Santa Clarita that prompted the closure of Interstate 5.

The blaze erupted around 9:30 a.m. at Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The Rye fire grew to 200 acres by 10:50 a.m., and had zero containment, said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Joey Marron.

No structures have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered so far, but the interstate was closed in both directions at Highway 126.

Power outages have been reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials.

Firefighters were also dealing with major fires in Sylmar and Ventura, where more than 150 structures were lost.