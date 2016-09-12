9/11 memorial on Los Angeles college campus trashed and vandalized

Nearly 3,000 flags planted around Occidental College to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were trashed and crushed early Sunday, a group says.

Members of the Occidental College Republican Club discovered the destruction early Sunday on the Eagle Rock campus as well as fliers, they said, that “shamed the victims of 9/11.” The flier, which displayed the image of the two World Trade Center towers, included the message: “R.I.P. The 2,996 Americans who died in 9/11. R.I.P. the 1,455,590 innocent Iraqis who died during the U.S. invasion for something they didn’t do.”

“This is beyond politics, this is about those lives that were so tragically taken,” the club said in the statement on Facebook.

Students placed the small 2,997 flags in the campus’ quad on Saturday night in preparation for the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks, according to the club, which sponsored the memorial.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, 15 students found some flags had been broken and other were tossed into the garbage. Students worked quickly to restore the display.

According to the club, campus security stood guard after the vandalism.

The club alleged that four students walked up to them and broke flags in front of them.

“When we confronted them, those cowards got away as fast as they possibly could,” the club said. “We had thought the storm had passed, however, we were very wrong.”

This time, hundreds of flags were kicked, others were smashed and thrown into the trash, the club said.

“Of course, we put them back in the ground,” they said. “We ask that all students respect the memorial for the remainder of its time in the quad. If you try to destroy it, we will rebuild it.”

Occidental College later sent a statement to students and faculty, saying it was investigating the vandalism and urged anyone with information to send it to conduct@oxy.edu.

“Freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment,” Erica O’Neal, acting dean of students, said in the statement. “The right and freedom to debate complex, contentious issues and disagree with each other is fundamental to what we do at Oxy. At the same time, we may not express ourselves in ways that prevent others from engaging in protected speech.”

O’Neal said the college does not know who committed the vandalism, but disciplinary actions will be taken.

“Vandalism or other acts that substantially interfere with the rights of others to engage in protected speech violate the College’s Student Code of Conduct and the spirit of this institution,” she said. “Let us work together to find ways to express ourselves and build a community founded on respect.”

