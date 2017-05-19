Deputy arrests man found sleeping in car containing drugs and an explosive device

A driver who passed out at a gas station early Friday morning was holding a methamphetamine pipe in his hand when a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy found him slumped over the steering wheel, according to authorities.

But that wasn’t the motorist’s only problem. The deputy also discovered an explosive device, marijuana, meth, replica guns and controlled veterinary medicine in the car.

A deputy in the department’s Barstow office had pulled up to the gas station next to Food 4 Less at 580 E. Virginia Way about 2:40 a.m. and noticed 42-year-old Geoffrey Williams slumped over his steering wheel, a department news release said.

When the deputy got closer, he saw a meth pipe in Williams’ hand and woke him up and detained him.

A search of Williams’ vehicle turned up a half-pound of marijuana, 9 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging, veterinary medicine that is federally regulated, several realistic-looking airsoft handguns, an explosive device and cash, the release said.

Based on evidence found in the car, the deputy arrested Williams. Records show he was being held on $50,000 bail and is due in court Tuesday.

