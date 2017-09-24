Milo Yiannopolous plans to hold his own free-speech forum at UC Berkeley today

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos said he will hold his own free-speech forum at UC Berkeley on Sunday after organizers of a far-right festival on the campus canceled all of its speaking events scheduled for this week.

“We are unable to hold an official UC Berkeley speaking event,” Yiannopoulos said Saturday. “So we’re going to host an unofficial one.”

Yiannopoulos announcement came hours after the university announced that it had been informed by the student group Berkeley Patriot that it was withdrawing its sponsorship of Free Speech Week, which was supposed to kick off Sunday with a host of far-right speakers.

The event seemed to be in trouble in recent days as organizers failed to meet Berkeley’s deadlines for renting indoor venues on campus, while at the same time some scheduled speakers either canceled plans to attend or said they never agreed to appear.

Yiannopoulos, who struggled to help organize the festival, said he still planned to speak at noon Sunday at Sproul Plaza, where the university’s free-speech movement began. The campus has become the national staging ground for confrontations between the right and left

Chief Margo Bennett of the UC Berkeley Police Department said Sproul Plaza is public space where "anybody can walk on and talk,” but she noted that Yiannopoulos had not applied to use amplified sound on the plaza.

Conservative champions Mike Cernovich and Pamela Gellar are set to join Yiannopoulos at Sunday's event. The slate of speakers also includes Canadian far-right personality Lauren Southern, Los Angeles street artist SABO, conservative author Lisa De Pasquale and former UC Irvine College Republicans President Ariana Rowlands.

Yiannopoulos has complained to reporters that the university had tried to sabotage plans for Free Speech Week by making it difficult for organizers to make logistical arrangements and to meet certain deadlines.

But UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said such claims were “without basis in fact.”

“The university was prepared to do whatever was necessary to support the 1st Amendment rights of the student organization,” Mogulof said in a statement.

UC Berkeley has incurred at least $1.4 million in security costs since February, when Yiannopoulos’ last appearance there sparked violent protests. The campus spent $200,000 on security for that event, $600,000 for an appearance by conservative firebrand Ann Coulter, whose event ultimately was canceled, and an estimated $600,000 for a talk earlier this month by conservative writer Ben Shapiro, according to the university.

