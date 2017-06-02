Singer Brandy Norwood hospitalized after falling ill on Delta flight at LAX

Singer and actress Brandy Norwood, 38, was hospitalized Friday after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight at Los Angeles International Airport, according to media reports.

Firefighters received a report of an “unspecified medical complaint” about 6:17 a.m. at Terminal 2, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they transported a person to a hospital, she said.

KABC-TV identified the passenger as Norwood, known by her first name, who starred in the TV show “Moesha” and is also known for her hit R&B songs “The Boy Is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.”

According to Delta, the passenger, who they did not identify, fell ill aboard Flight 763 before it departed for New York’s JFK International Airport.

The aircraft returned to the gate and was met by emergency responders, Delta said.

After the passenger was helped off the plane, Flight 763 departed roughly 45 minutes behind schedule, according to Delta.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA