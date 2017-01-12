Blaze erupts at Buena Park Fire Station, destroying at least one truck

Firefighters were battling a large blaze at a fire station in Buena Park on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. at Station 61 in the 8000 block of Western Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz. The building is across the street from Knott’s Berry Farm.

More than 60 firefighters were working to keep the flames from spreading, Kurtz said. The fire burned a large portion of the station and destroyed one of the trucks inside.

No injuries were reported, Kurtz said.

“The nine people who live in there are all accounted for. All are safe,” he said.

Firefighters expect to knock down the fire by 7:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini