Four still missing in Redding and Old Shasta after destructive Carr fire

Authorities in Shasta County are looking for four people who remain missing after the deadly Carr fire swept through neighborhoods and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Investigators found 16 other people safe Tuesday afternoon, within about two hours of releasing a list of names of people they had not been able to reach. Many of the residents fled their homes so quickly that they left behind their cellphones or chargers.
“This fire moved through our city so fast that a lot of people left their homes in such a hurry, they didn’t bring their electronic devices with them,” said Redding Police Sgt. Todd Cogle.
The four who remain missing are:
- Bruce Brown, of Old Shasta
- Richard Bigby, of Redding
- Justin Jones, of Redding
- Glenda Prusa, of Redding
Brown lived in a mobile home park, and authorities said his residence may have been destroyed. “I just know that Old Shasta was hit pretty hard,” Cogle said.
Investigators confirmed that the homes of the three missing Redding residents remain intact, Cogle said. Since Friday, authorities have taken 60 missing persons reports.
The Carr fire had burned 112,888 acres by Tuesday evening and crews increased containment to 30%. The blaze has destroyed at least 1,378 structures — more than last year’s Thomas fire in Southern California — making it the 13th deadliest wildfire in California history and one of the most destructive, according to state figures.
The majority of the damage was in west Redding and some surrounding areas. As damage assessments continue, authorities expect the fire’s ranking to climb even higher.
Anyone with information on the people unaccounted for is asked to call the Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.