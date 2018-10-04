Fire breaks out in abandoned church in University Park

Firefighters are battling flames at an abandoned church in University Park, authorities said Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded at 6:23 a.m. to the church at 720 W. Washington Blvd., near the 10 and 110 freeways, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Thick gray smoke was lingering from the blaze and causing a backup of the southbound 110 Freeway, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
By 7:30 a.m., 133 firefighters were working to gain control of the flames coming from the two-story, 19,811-square-foot building. No injuries had been reported.
“We’re not in control yet but we’re doing our best to get a handle on it,” Humphrey said.
The building, constructed in 1924, long served as a funeral home in the historic section of town that some have called mortuary row. It has been the site of several houses of worship, Humphrey said. It’s unclear how long the building had been vacant or who the last occupant was.
Humphrey said fire officials don’t know whether the building held homeless encampments or squatters and are investigating the fire’s cause.