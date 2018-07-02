Wildfire in Yolo County spreads to 44,500 acres; only 3% containment

A wildfire burning through the Yolo County countryside grew to 44,500 acres overnight, fire officials said Monday.
More than 1,200 fire personnel battled the blaze into the morning, ordering evacuations and establishing control lines in the face of hot, gusty winds.
Fire officials said red flag conditions — a perilous mix of low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures — could continue to fuel the fire.
The County fire began Saturday afternoon and by dusk had spread to a few thousand acres in and around Guinda, a rural community about 45 miles northwest of Sacramento. By Monday morning, the fire was 3% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
As the fire continued to spread Sunday, it pushed west into Lake and Napa counties and authorities significantly increased the area under mandatory evacuations to include a sparsely populated area of rugged terrain from Lake Berryessa to California 89, about 25 miles away. The blaze is burning in tall grass, brush and dense oak, Cal Fire said.
Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service and photos posted on social media showed winds had carried the smoke from the fire 75 miles into the Bay Area, blanketing the region in an eerie yellow haze.
Evacuation orders were expanded late Sunday to include homes along or off Highway 128 from Monticello Dam to Pleasant Valley Road.
The fire is one of several burning in the state.
Last year’s massive firestorm that swept through Northern California wine country scorched at least 245,000 acres, killing 44 people and destroying roughly 8,400 homes and other buildings.
Cal Fire investigators determined that downed power lines owned by PG&E and falling tree limbs largely were responsible for setting off those fires.