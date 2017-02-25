Infant dies in car fire on southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin

A 3-month-old girl died in a car fire on the 5 Freeway Friday night in Tustin when the adults in the vehicle were unable to free her from a car seat, the CHP said.

California Highway Patrol dispatcher Michael Corcoran said the Dodge Caravan hit debris in a southbound lane on Interstate 5 just north of Tustin Ranch Road at 11:22 p.m.

The driver noticed flames coming from the rear of the vehicle and pulled over to the right shoulder, said Corcoran. The driver and three other adults then exited the SUV but were unable to free the infant from her car seat.

The child died at the scene. The cause of death had not been determined.

The four adults were taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with burns ranging from moderate to severe, said Corcoran.

Corcoran did not know if the parents were among the four adults. All were from Sammamish, Wash., he said.

The CHP had received no prior reports of debris in the roadway, he added. It was still unclear what the vehicle struck.

