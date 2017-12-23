LAPD bomb squad investigates suspicious package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was dispatched Saturday to the Bel-Air neighborhood of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after receiving a report of a suspicious package addressed to the federal official.

The bomb squad responded to the 5:30 p.m. call from a next door neighbor of Mnuchin’s who found the package on his driveway in the 900 block of Bel Air Road, according to ABC7. It said the gift-wrapped package was “from the American people.”

No evacuations were ordered, but the street was closed while authorities examined the large box.

Investigators later opened the package and discovered that it contained manure, police told KNBC Los Angeles.

