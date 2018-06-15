Q&A: San Francisco Mayor-elect London Breed on what she hopes to accomplish at the helm of her hometown

It doesn’t have to be necessarily a blanket policy. It could be based on specific corridors that make sense — like transit-rich corridors. I think there are ways to improve our policies for the purposes of increasing housing production. So there are things that can be done. We are going to be building on the McDonald’s site at Haight and Visalia. Sites like that, that are not being used in the most effective ways are sites that we should be identifying for housing production where we’re not displacing anyone and where we’re not bulldozing people’s homes for redevelopment. There’s a better way to do it if you work with the private sector to accomplish the goal as well. The city is not going to be able to do it on its own. The cavalry is not coming with a boatload of money to build housing. We have got to get creative.