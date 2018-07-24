Rep. Maxine Waters' office evacuated after alleged anthrax threat

Authorities evacuated U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters’ district office in South Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after someone noticed a suspicious package that was reportedly labeled “anthrax,” officials said.
Hazardous materials crews rendered the package safe, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division launched an investigation, said Officer Mike Lopez, spokesman for the department.
Authorities were called to the Democratic congresswoman’s office at 10124 S. Broadway St. shortly after 2:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.