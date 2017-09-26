Milo Yiannopoulos may be gone, but the far right is still planning a rally Tuesday in Berkeley

Far-right organizer Joey Gibson, founder of the Patriot Prayer group, says he will hold a rally at 2 p.m. Tuesday at UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza.
This comes after the cancellation of Milo Yiannopoulos’ planned “Free Speech Week” at the campus. The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur spoke briefly Sunday amid protests before leaving town.
Gibson said in social media video post Monday, “There are some disgusting things happening in Berkeley.”
UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said that group didn’t have permits that would allow it to use speakers and added there would be “no event support.”
“We don’t talk about security arrangements in detail, but we will continue to do what’s necessary to safeguard the campus community,” he said.
In late August, Gibson, who lives in Vancouver, Wash., planned a much-anticipated rally at San Francisco’s Crissy Field. He then, at the last minute, canceled the event because, he said, there were threats of violence from anti-fascist groups who have sparred with a wide range of supporters of President Trump’s and white nationalists at past demonstrations in the Bay Area. Gibson said he canceled the San Francisco event based on threats of violence and conversations with city police.
Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department, said at the time that investigators had no information about specific threats of violence against the rally.
The following day, Gibson appeared at a rally in Berkeley, where he was met with resistance by members of antifa, an anti-fascist movement. He was detained briefly by authorities for rushing a police line.
During his Facebook video Monday, Gibson said that Kyle Chapman, 41, who goes by “Based Stickman” on Twitter, would make an appearance at Tuesday’s rally as well. He said they would march to an undisclosed location, where people would be welcome to make speeches.
Chapman, who attended Sunday’s Yiannopoulos speech, gained internet notoriety for fighting anti-fascists in the streets of Berkeley earlier this year. During the earlier altercation, he was captured on video fighting while carrying a shield and staff. Prosecutors charged him in August with possession of a “leaded cane/billy club.” He is out on bail, which was set at $135,000.
“We will be marching to a park where we’ll be giving speeches and chilling,” Chapman wrote on Facebook.