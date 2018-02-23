Three injured, 125 displaced after blaze rips through three-story apartment complex in Pico Rivera

A blaze ripped through a Pico Rivera apartment complex Thursday afternoon, displacing 125 residents and injuring three people, authorities said.
The fire broke out about 3:30 p.m. in a three-story building in the 9000 block of Burke Street, said Los Angeles County fire spokesman Marvin Lim. Flames quickly spread from a vacant room to an attic, eventually tearing across units and burning through the roof.
At one point, firefighters had to flee as battling the blaze from inside the building was too dangerous, Lim said. Forty-two units were burned.
A woman and a child who lived at the complex were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, said Cheryl Sims, a dispatch supervisor. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.
Authorities contacted the American Red Cross to house the displaced residents.
More than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze. Live TV footage showed firefighters in an aerial ladder facing heavy smoke as they sprayed water from above.
After the fire is extinguished, investigators will work to determine how it started.
