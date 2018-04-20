In recorded jail call, Robert Durst tells friend he regrets doing 'The Jinx'

In the final episode of the documentary, Durst mumbles: "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course." To some, his comments appeared to be a confession to three killings: those of Berman, Kathleen, and Morris Black, a neighbor in Galveston, Texas. Durst admitted to shooting Black in 2001, saying he acted in self-defense during a struggle over a gun. He also admitted to chopping up Black's body and dumping the parts in Galveston Bay. He was acquitted of murder.