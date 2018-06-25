3,000-acre wildfire in Northern California prompts evacuations, destroys 12 structures and threatens hundreds more

A wind-driven wildfire tore through Spring Valley in Northern California over the weekend, scorching more than 3,000 acres, prompting evacuations and destroying a dozen structures by Sunday afternoon while threatening hundreds more.
Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for the entire Spring Valley community, including all areas north of Highway 20 and east of Old Long Valley Road to Round Ball Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
“EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY,” the agency said in a Sunday afternoon alert, reminding residents to pack pets, phones and computers, prescriptions, photos and paperwork. They urged residents to close their doors and windows before leaving.
An evacuation shelter was opened at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St.
The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Pawnee fire, erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, roughly 70 miles north of Napa. Spring Valley is a community of about 3,000 people.
By Sunday afternoon, the wildfire was making a “significant” run east and “impacting a community and a lot of homes at the moment,” said Jonathan Cox, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It’s unclear how many, if any, of the 12 destroyed structures were homes.
Authorities said the fire is being driven by low relative humidity, erratic winds and high temperatures. More than 230 firefighters, assisted by two water-dropping helicopters, responded to the blaze. A red flag warning is in effect in the area, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.