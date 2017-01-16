String of storms expected to soak Los Angeles County this week

A string of increasingly intense storms are expected to hit Los Angeles County this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Scott Sukup said the region should remain dry for a few days until the first storm rolls in Wednesday night, delivering between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall.

The second storm, which is expected to be stronger, is expected to begin Thursday night and last through Friday, and the third could arrive Sunday and continue through Monday, Sukup said. Each could shower the region with up to an inch and a half of rainfall.

Mountain and foothill areas are likely to get the heaviest rainfall, with lighter amounts in the desert and the Antelope Valley.

The rain could raise concerns about mud and flowing debris in the Santa Clarita Valley and the Duarte area, which were scorched by the Sand fire and the Fish fire last year.

Sukup said that meteorologists were also keeping a close eye on coastal surf, which is expected to swell especially large by Friday and Saturday.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily

ALSO

Protesters swarm border crossing in San Ysidro over gas prices

Man police say was armed with a handgun is shot, killed in Azusa

L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin proposes full public funding for city campaigns