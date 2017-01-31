L.A. set to decriminalize street vending to help protect immigrants from deportation

The Los Angeles City Council is slated to vote Tuesday to draft a law that would decriminalize sidewalk vending, in an effort to protect immigrants vulnerable to deportation.

Hawking food and goods on the sidewalk can currently lead to misdemeanor charges. If the council acts, city attorneys will be tasked with drawing up a new ordinance that would strip those criminal penalties and authorize the city to eventually issue vending permits.

City staffers say it could take months, however, for Los Angeles to work out all of the details and begin to hand out permits to vendors. In the meantime, vendors who ply their trade on city sidewalks could still be cited and fined for violating the municipal code, but would not face criminal convictions.

Immigrant advocates have long pushed the city to decriminalize sidewalk vending, arguing that mobile vendors should not face criminal charges that could put them at risk of deportation for selling ice cream, hot dogs slathered in bacon, or other goods. But the idea languished for years at City Hall as council members sparred over where and how vending should be allowed.

After Donald Trump was elected president, however, the debate gained new urgency. Fearful that a crackdown on immigrants could affect vendors, Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Curren Price announced in November that they wanted to stop punishing sidewalk vending as a crime and begin setting up a regulated system.

Last week, President Trump signed an order that emphasized deporting not only people convicted of crimes, but also people in the country illegally who were charged with crimes not yet adjudicated, and even those who have not been charged but are believed to have committed "acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense."

Amid concerns about immigration enforcement, “there’s a political window to do something,” said Mike Dennis, who sits on the steering committee of the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign. “It took something horrible at the national level for them to see the urgency that we’ve been seeing for a long time.”

Under the proposed system, Los Angeles would hand out a limited number of permits, allowing up to two stationary vendors to set up shop on each face of a block in commercial and industrial zones, and an as-yet-undetermined number of mobile vendors in residential areas.

The city still has to work out many crucial parts of that proposal, including how much permits will cost, how many staffers will be needed to enforce the rules and what penalties will be imposed for violating them. Los Angeles also plans to allow some neighborhoods to impose stricter rules on sidewalk vending, but that process still needs to be hammered out.

City staffers say lawmakers must decide all of those details — a potentially lengthy process — before permits will start being issued.

In the past, brick-and-mortar shops had raised concerns that vendors could undercut their business, block sidewalks or sully streets with trash if the city did not create firm regulations. Many business groups have questioned how the city will enforce its rules, pointing out that sidewalk vending persists in many neighborhoods even though it has been illegal.

“We totally understand the reason why they’re pushing this forward with such speed, but we don’t want the details to get lost in the shuffle,” said Joseph Mariani, associate executive director of the Hollywood Property Owners Alliance. “There’s still a lot of questions we have on enforcement. Who’s going to do it? Who’s going to pay for it?”

Decriminalizing sidewalk vending is among several recent actions that Los Angeles leaders have proposed to oppose the actions of the Trump administration, including approving the hiring of an immigrant advocate at City Hall.

