Weedmaps to state regulator: Work with us, not against us

"We note at the outset that Weedmaps is a technology company and an interactive computer service which is subject to certain federally preemptive protections...of the Communications Decency Act," the company's letter to Bureau of Cannabis Control chief Lori Ajax stated. "Nonetheless, as a technology company that has serviced this industry for a decade and as a company which employs almost 300 California residents, we wish to work together as a partner with California to find a solution to the concerns you raise."